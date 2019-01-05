CES 2019: Nissan all set to unveil invisible-to-visible technologies

The technology can be experienced at Nissan’s booth—at the CES 2019 that runs from January 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center—by putting on a pair of augmented reality goggles and stepping inside a demonstration cockpit featuring 3D interfaces and displays.

At the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nissan will unveil its future vision for a vehicle that helps drivers “see the invisible” by merging both real and virtual worlds.

Invisible-to-Visible, or I2V, is a technology created through Nissan Intelligent Mobility—the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society. “I2V will demonstrate the future of driving to CES visitors through an interactive, 3D immersion experience. I2V will support drivers by merging information from sensors outside and inside the vehicle with data from the cloud. This enables the system not only to track the vehicle’s immediate surroundings, but also to anticipate what’s ahead—even showing what’s behind a building or around the corner,” the company said in a statement. To make driving more enjoyable, guidance is given in an interactive, human-like way, such as through avatars that appear inside the car.

“By helping you see the invisible, I2V enhances your confidence and makes driving more enjoyable,” said Tetsuro Ueda, an expert leader at the Nissan Research Center. “The interactive features create an experience that’s tailored to your interests and driving style.”

Connected driving

I2V is powered by Nissan’s Omni-Sensing technology, which acts as a hub gathering real-time data from the traffic environment and from the vehicle’s surroundings and interior. Nissan’s SAM (Seamless Autonomous Mobility) technology analyses the road environment, and the ProPILOT semiautonomous driver support system provides information about the car’s surroundings.

The technology maps a 360-degree virtual space around the car to provide information about things like road and intersection status, visibility, signage or nearby pedestrians. It can also monitor the people inside the vehicle by using interior sensors to better anticipate when they may need assistance with finding something.

The technology can be experienced at Nissan’s booth—at the CES 2019 that runs from January 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center—by putting on a pair of augmented reality goggles and stepping inside a demonstration cockpit featuring 3D interfaces and displays.