CERC paves way for RIL to access 500 MW renewable energy for Jamnagar refinery

The power line to the refinery will be drawn from the Jam khambaliya pooling station, which is connected with solar and wind power plants in Gujarat.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has directed the Central Transmission Utility of India Ltd to grant inter-state transmission system (ISTS) connectivity to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) which will allow the company to procure 500 mega-watt of renewable energy-based power for its Jamnagar refinery. The power line to the refinery will be drawn from the Jam khambaliya pooling station, which is connected with solar and wind power plants in Gujarat. The Central Transmission Utility is responsible for the planning and co-ordination of power transmission through to ISTS.



RIL targets to become a ‘Net Carbon Zero’ company by 2035, and is deploying new technologies in its oil-to-chemical business to minimise CO2 emissions. It is planning to develop carbon capture utilisation and storage technologies to convert CO2 into marketable products and chemicals. Access to renewable energy will also help it to meet its renewable power obligation. The Jamnagar refinery has a total load of 1,450 MW and captive generation capacity of 1,750 MW.



CERC said that “the petitioner (RIL) is at liberty to approach Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd for implementation of the said transmission line from RIL Refinery (Jamnagar) to Jamkhambaliya sub-station of ISTS, with the cost of construction of transmission line for connectivity to ISTS to be borne by the petitioner”.



As a part of its new energy venture, RIL has started developing the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex on 5,000 acres in Jamnagar where the manufacturing units for solar cells and modules, battery storage, electrolysers (for green hydrogen production) and fuel cells will be located. RIL will invest over Rs 60,000 crore in the next three years in these plants. “Reliance will establish and enable at least 100 giga-watt (GW) of solar energy by 2030,” RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani has said.