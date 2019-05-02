CERC extends validity of 1.2 lakh renewable energy certificates as prices rise

By: |
Published: May 2, 2019 1:39:34 AM

However, the prices started rising since then, trading at `2,000/REC in March and April this year.

This increased demand for RECs, with buy-bids rising from 65 lakh RECs in FY17 to 1.8 crore in FY19, recording a growth of 175% and simultaneously rising their prices.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has extended the validity of 1.2 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) which were scheduled to expire by October 31. These RECs will now be valid till December 31.

This development comes at a time when the prices of RECs are increasing with rising demand as states are gradually becoming more stringent about following renewable purchase obligation (RPO). Till September 2018, solar RECs were being traded at their minimum floor price of `1,000/REC. However, the prices started rising since then, trading at `2,000/REC in March and April this year.

RECs are an alternative market-based instrument to promote renewables and facilitate RPO compliance. RPO mandates that all electricity distribution licensees should purchase or produce a minimum specified quantity of their requirement from renewable energy sources. One REC is treated as equivalent to 1,000 units of green electricity. Out of the total installed grid connected renewable energy capacity of 77,642 MW, about 4,620 MW is accredited under the REC framework.

Though the first REC trading session was held in February 2011, low RPO compliance till 2015 kept the trading levels muted. Enforcement of RPO regulations picked up after the Supreme Court’s 2015 judgement, which reiterated that captive power plants and open access consumers are obliged to follow RPO norms. This increased demand for RECs, with buy-bids rising from 65 lakh RECs in FY17 to 1.8 crore in FY19, recording a growth of 175% and simultaneously rising their prices.

However, since not many new renewable energy plants are coming up under the REC framework, rising demand is taking a toll on REC inventory, which has dropped 58% since June 2018 to 23.2 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. CERC extends validity of 1.2 lakh renewable energy certificates as prices rise
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition