Century Plyboards Q4FY23 profit up 29.1% at Rs 114.60 crore, revenue at Rs 965.45 crore

Century Plyboards posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 114.60 crore, up 29.1 per cent from Rs 88.76 crore in the same quarter last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 965.45 crore, up 7.1 per cent as against Rs 901.05 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 163.8 crore growing at 2 per cent on-year. The Board also recommended a dividend at Re 1 per equity share of face value Re 1 each. “Payment of dividend through RTGS/ NECS/ dividend warrants/ demand drafts as the case may be shall be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of the Company,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Century Plyboard’s segment wise performance

In terms of segment wise performance, the company’s plywood and allied products category posted revenue for the fourth quarter at Rs 571.08 crore, laminate and allied products business clocked revenue at Rs 160.20 crore, medium density fibreboard recorded revenue at Rs 161 crore, while particle board posted revenue at Rs 37.25 crore and container freight station services posted revenue at Rs 23.52 crore.

Century Plyboard is the seller of plywood and decorative veneers, catering to both residential as well as commercial consumers with a range of products.