Centrient Pharma files second lawsuit against Dalas Biotech

Rotterdam-headquartered Centrient Pharmaceuticals, a leading manufacturer of beta-lactam antibiotics, and a provider of next generation statins and anti-fungals announced that it has filed a second lawsuit against Dalas Biotech (Dalas) for patent infringement in India.

The Bain Capital Private Equity-owned Centrient Pharmaceuticals said that on October 14, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centrient Pharmaceuticals India, filed a second lawsuit against Dalas in Delhi High Court for patent infringement of its Indian patent that claims to have an innovative enzyme for use in a process for manufacturing the amoxicillin trihydrate active pharmaceutical ingredient.

In a statement, the company said, by its complaint, Centrient seeks compensation for damages and a permanent injunction to prevent the infringing manufacture, use, sale in India and exportation out of India of Dalas’ active pharmaceutical ingredient containing amoxicillin trihydrate produced by an enzyme that amounts to infringement of its patent.

Karl Rotthier, CEO, Centrient said: “After having previously filed patent litigation against Dalas for patent infringement in India related to a process for the enzymatic manufacture of amoxicillin trihydrate, Centrient now furthers it enforcement actions by filing this second infringement action related to the innovative enzyme used in that process. Centrient will continue to rigorously enforce its IP assets worldwide against any additional potential infringers in India or abroad.”

Centrient, which has manufacturing sites and sales offices in China, India, Egypt, the Netherlands, Spain, the US and Mexico, had filed the first lawsuit on April 25 this year against Dalas in Delhi HC for patent infringement of its patent that describes an enzymatic process for preparing amoxicillin trihydrate having a low free water content.

According to Centrient website, earlier, in February, the Delhi HC had granted preliminary injunction against Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceuticals and Sinopharm India, restricting the export or import into India of its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) amoxicillin trihydrate.

In addition, the Delhi HC also found Sinopharm Weiqida of prima facie guilty of contempt of court for illegally importing amoxicillin active ingredients in contravention of the previously granted preliminary injunction in place in India since April 2017.

The court further found that Sinopharm Weiqida has infringed the patent of Centrient. Amoxicillin trihydrate is a hydrate (a semisynthetic antibiotic) used either alone or in combination with potassium clavulanate (under the trade name Augmentin) for treatment of a variety of bacterial infections.

Centrient Pharmaceuticals had advocated for a ‘One Health’ approach to tackle Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) during the India-Netherlands technology summit, held on October 15 and 16 in New Delhi. The technology summit was part of the Dutch trade mission to India.