  • MORE MARKET STATS

Centre urges states to prioritise power sector vaccination

By: |
April 28, 2021 12:45 AM

FE had recently reported that the Association of Power Producers has asked the power ministry to treat all operational staff across the electricity supply value chain as priority category for vaccination.

The Maharashtra government has already categorised all electricity distribution staff of private and PSU power distribution companies as ‘front line workers’, enabling their early vaccination.The Maharashtra government has already categorised all electricity distribution staff of private and PSU power distribution companies as ‘front line workers’, enabling their early vaccination.

With the recent surge in Covid-19 cases during the second wave, the Union power ministry has requested all state governments to facilitate special vaccination drives on a priority basis for all operational staff in government and private sectors engaged in power generation, distribution and transmission. The vaccination drive should also include contractual employees and personnel from load dispatch centres which contribute to uninterrupted power supply, the letter from the power ministry addressed to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories said.

“I would be grateful, if you could kindly direct the state health machinery in your state to extend all possible support and cooperation in carrying out mass vaccination camps at appropriate locations to cover all power sector personnel on first priority in your state as this would go a long way in keeping the morale of the power sector personnel, besides protecting them from the infection and in enabling them to provide their services continuously for ensuring 24X7 uninterrupted power supply,” Alok Kumar, secretary of the Union power ministry stated in the letter.

Related News

FE had recently reported that the Association of Power Producers has asked the power ministry to treat all operational staff across the electricity supply value chain as priority category for vaccination. The Maharashtra government has already categorised all electricity distribution staff of private and PSU power distribution companies as ‘front line workers’, enabling their early vaccination.

Even as the electricity demand has recorded an annual rise for the seventh straight month in March, power demand in FY21 dropped by 1% on a year-on-year basis to 1,271.6 billion units (BU). Power consumption in the country fell 8.5% y-o-y to 625.6 BU in the first half of FY21 as industrial and commercial activities remained muted amid lockdowns.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Centre urges states to prioritise power sector vaccination
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1With crowdfunding, logistics and innovative products, start-ups pitch in to tackle Covid crisis
2SC allows Vedanta to operate Sterlite oxygen plant till July 31
3PNB Housing Finance posts net profit of Rs 127 crore in Q4; expenses down 28%