Centre to set up panel to examine issues on royalty rates for major minerals

The members of the panel includes mines secretaries from the states like Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The Centre has decided to set up an 11-member panel including mines secretaries from various states, to examine issues pertaining to the revision of rates of royalty for minerals. The members of the panel includes mines secretaries from the states like Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The Mines Ministry has decided to set up an official committee, “for examining the issues raised by the stakeholders with regard to revision of rates of royalty and dead rent for minerals (other than coal, lignite, sand for stowing and minor minerals),” the mines ministry said in an order.

The 11-member committee under the Chairmanship of Mines Additional Secretary will submit the report to the Ministry of Mines after examining the issues raised by stakeholders. “The committee will submit its report within a period of one month from the date of holding its first meeting,” it said.

In February, 2018, the mines ministry had set up a study group to revise the rates of royalty and dead rent for minerals. The study group had submitted its report in July last year. The Ministry of Mines received comments/representations from stakeholders with regard to the revision of rates of royalty.

