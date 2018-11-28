Centre to divest 100% stake in profitable Air India subsidiary

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 5:07 AM

The government on Tuesday gave its nod for divesting its 100% stake in Air India’s profitable ground handling arm — Air India Air Transport Services (AIATSL).

AIATSL, Air India subsidiary, Civil aviation secretary, Air India, SBI Capital Markets, air india debtCivil aviation secretary RN Choubey said an inter-ministerial panel headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley has approved the bid document.

The government on Tuesday gave its nod for divesting its 100% stake in Air India’s profitable ground handling arm — Air India Air Transport Services (AIATSL).  Civil aviation secretary RN Choubey said an inter-ministerial panel headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley has approved the bid document. The decision is a part of the government’s attempt to revive the loss-making carrier, which includes transferring the carrier’s working capital debt of around Rs 30,000 crore and non-core assets to a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

“The expression of interest will be floated after transferring AIATSL into an SPV. SBI Capital Markets has been authorized to carry out this transaction. The proceeds from the sale of AIATSL will be used to pay off Air India’s debt,” Choubey told reporters. The government had received unsolicited offers for taking over Air India’s ground handling services.

Read also| Air India night flights offer: Grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,000; check details

AIATSL had a turnover of Rs 575 crore in FY17, and made profits of Rs 69 crore. It had a networth of around Rs 300 crore.
Air India had a total debt of Rs  48,447 crore at the end of March 2017. In June this year, the government called off the proposed sale of a 76% stake in the debt-laden carrier after no buyer showed interest.

AIATSL was incorporated in June 2003 with the objective of carrying out the business of providing all types of services at airport. Industrial and business operations of AIATSL include rendering airport ground handling services such as those pertaining to passenger, ramp, security and cargo for Air India.

The SPV would service the debt transferred to it by raising extra-budgetary resources as well as monetising non-core assets of AI, without putting any immediate burden on the exchequer. With cash crunch likely to continue due to rising fuel costs, the Centre will infuse an additional `2,056 crore in the current financial year to help AI service loans and pay salary.

The additional budget support means the government’s `30,231-crore equity infusion under a 10-year turnaround and financial restructuring plan will come to an end two years ahead of its schedule in FY21. Air India has received an equity infusion of Rs 28,175 crore till date.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Centre to divest 100% stake in profitable Air India subsidiary
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition