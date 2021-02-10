  • MORE MARKET STATS

Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore: Hardeep Singh Puri

February 10, 2021 3:59 PM

The Centre and states owe Air India Rs 498.17 crore as on December 31, 2020 for VVIP travel, evacuation operations, travel of foreign dignitaries among other services, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Wednesday.

The national carrier incurred a provisional loss of Rs 7,982 crore in 2019-20 as compared to the net loss of Rs 8,556 crore in 2018-19, Puri said.

The national carrier incurred a provisional loss of Rs 7,982 crore in 2019-20 as compared to the net loss of Rs 8,556 crore in 2018-19, Puri said. The government is currently in the process to sell its entire stake in debt-ridden airline. “The total amount of outstanding dues owed by the Central and State Governments to Air India for VVIP travel, evacuation operations, foreign dignitaries travel and other outstanding dues as on 31.12.2020 is Rs. 498.17 crore,” Puri stated.

