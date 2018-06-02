Centre releases Rs 8,000 crore for power sector in Jammu and Kashmir

Three receiving stations at Hakkal, Jawala and Barnai will be inaugurated on June 3. (Reuters)

The Centre has released Rs 8,000 crore to boost power sector in the state, power minister Sunil Sharma said today, assuring improvement in the electricity supply in coming months.

“The Central Government has shown keen interest in augmentation of power sector of the state and has released Rs 8000 Crore for the same,” Sharma told reporters here.

He said the government is committed to improve power scenario in the state and therefore augmentation of the infrastructure will be intensified in the coming days.

Power infra augmentation work is being stepped up from this month as tender process for pending works has been completed, he added.

“The cumbersome tendering process caused delay but now the pending works will be speeded up, starting with Udhampur district from June 6, 2018,” the minister said.

He expects cooperation and patience from the public and expressed hope that augmentation work will be completed in a stipulated time.

“Due to increase in temperature in Jammu region the common masses are suffering a lot on account of power shortage,” he said, acknowledging that the present infrastructure is not capable of providing the power supply consistently and hence needs to be improved for tapping the full potential.

The minister said around 650 MVA (mega volt amp) power is required in Jammu region and the supply is 500 MVA, resulting in power curtailment.

On the issue of power theft and unnecessary use of power, the minister stressed that the power needs to be used judiciously.

He said the department is initiating a strict surveillance against power theft and the corruption within the department will not be spared at any cost.

Three to four Grid Stations of Jammu city are going to be upgraded soon while the Canal Grid Station with the capacity of 50 MVA has been already installed, Sharma noted.

He said 20-MVA additional transformer will be commissioned at Janipur Grid, and Barn to Janipur line is in process of augmentation.

Three receiving stations at Hakkal, Jawala and Barnai will be inaugurated on June 3.