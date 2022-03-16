Centre-owned AIESL’s technicians go on strike over salary issues; Air India says no flights delayed

The technicians who went on strike on Tuesday were demanding salary revision, inclusion of dearness allowance in the salary, health benefits and promotion as per the salary structure, sources said.

Approximately 1,700 aircraft technicians of Centre-owned AI Engineering Services Limited went on a strike on Tuesday over various salary-related issues, sources said. However, the Tata Group-owned Air India, which uses the services of AIESL, told PTI no flights were delayed due to the agitation of the aircraft technicians.

AIESL was not part of Air India’s disinvestment deal by the Centre last year. It did not respond to PTI’s request for a statement on the matter.