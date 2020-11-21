  • MORE MARKET STATS

Centre okays Rs 107.42cr grant for 28 food processing projects

By: |
November 21, 2020 5:05 PM

A grant of Rs 20.35 crore has been approved for six projects from northeastern states

Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, grant to food processing industry, employment generation by Centre, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana28 projects with project costs of Rs 320.33 crore, supported with a grant of Rs 107.42 crore by Ministry of Food Processing Industries were approved. (Reuters Image)

The government on Saturday said a grant of Rs 107.42 crore has been approved for implementing 28 food processing projects spread over 10 states that are likely to generate jobs for nearly 10,000 people.  A decision in this regard was taken in the virtual meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) chaired by Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Junior minister Rameswar Teli was also present in the meeting.

The committee considered the projects applied through a unit scheme of Creation and Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for necessary grants-in-aid.
“28 projects with project costs of Rs 320.33 crore, supported with a grant of Rs 107.42 crore by Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) were approved under the CEFPPC Scheme by the IMAC,” an official statement said.

Related News

Of this, a grant of Rs 20.35 crore has been approved for six projects from northeastern states. These projects are worth Rs 48.87 crore, it said.

The projects will create a processing capacity of 1,237 tonne daily and are spread across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Manipur.  These projects are likely to generate employment for nearly 10,000 people, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Centre okays Rs 107.42cr grant for 28 food processing projects
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bank credit grows as consumers shop in festive season; risk aversion, low demand still a barrier
2ED raids multiple locations in Kashmir in J&K Bank money laundering case
3Banks’ profits likely to surge as stress on firms eases; these banks may show high earnings in H2