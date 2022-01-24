Centre gets Rs 256 crore as dividend tranches from four CPSEs

About Rs 21 crore as dividend tranche has been received from Bharatiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd and Rs 15 crore from Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd.

The government has received about Rs 148 crore from DFCCIL and Rs 72 crore from RVNL as dividend tranches. (Representative image)

The government has received Rs 256 crore as dividend tranches from 4 CPSEs. In a tweet, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said the government has received about Rs 148 crore from Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Rs 72 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd ( RVNL) as dividend tranches. About Rs 21 crore as dividend tranche has been received from Bharatiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd and Rs 15 crore from Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd.

