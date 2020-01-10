Central PSU Bridge and Roof looks to realign its business

Bridge and Roof has already bagged a Rs1,300-crore order from the Karnataka government to install FGD in a state-owned thermal power plant.

Bridge and Roof, the Central PSU already brought under the disinvestment list, is realigning its business, shifting thrust from executing power projects to taking up work in the transport sector, especially the railways. Chairman and managing director Sunil Kumar Sarder said although the company, in which the Centre at present holds 99.65% stake, has been listed for disinvestment, there has been no communication from the government yet in this regard.

The company, with a present order book of Rs8,500 crore, is looking at a turnover of Rs3,500 crore this fiscal, after it had crossed the Rs3,000-crore mark in FY-19. In FY19, the company had clocked a turnover of Rs3,082 crore, up from a turnover of Rs1,751 crore, when the disinvestment was proposed in 2016. While the government floated an expression of interest (EoI) for divestment of its stakes in 2018, the EoI had to be put on hold after the company workers moved the Supreme Court protesting divestment.

Sarder said “since this is a policy matter of the Centre, the company is not in the know about developments taking place in the disinvestment front”. However the company whose business (executing EPC contract) has been mainly in the sectors of power and fossil oil, would now like to shift its thrust to the transport sector, mainly the railways, since the Centre’s focus was mainly to expand infrastructure and power already turning a stressed sector.

In the oil sector, it was executing a Rs738-crore work order of HPCL-Mittal’s Bhatinda refinery but the company was keen to bag orders from the railways, which would mean realigning its business to some extend.

“We are mainly looking to work at verticals like fabrication of bridge girders, setting up bailey bridges, constructing portable cabins, repairing railway wagons, making model stations and putting up steel columns for oil companies. We have written to the concerned authorities in the railways for securing railway orders but we are yet to write to the railways asking for orders of wagon repairing,” Sarder said, adding that the company has the capacity to execute 12,000 metric tonne of bridge girders, 10,000 metric tonne of bailey bridges and 150 portable cabins per annum.

The company till 2013 has been securing orders from the railways to repair wagons and it is once again looking to secure wagon repair orders from the railways. Sarder said the company has no long-term debt and it has short-term debt of Rs200 crore. The company has been making capital investment of around Rs25 crore per annum and its 13-acre facility at Howrah was well equipped to execute orders in the said segments.

The company has been consistent in maintaining a profitability of 5% of the turnover for more than five years and it foresees to be a Rs5,000-crore company in the next five years, PP Bose, director finance, said.