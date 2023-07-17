Central Bank of India Q1FY24 results: Profit jumps 81.4% at Rs 494.98 crore, interest income up 30.7%

The Central Bank of India on Monday posted a profit jump of 81.4 per cent for the quarter ended June 2023 to reach Rs 494.98 crore, in comparison to Rs 272.90 crore during the same period last year. The bank earned a total interest of Rs 7,258.97 crore, up 30.7 per cent as against Rs 5,555.14 crore during Q1FY23. While the company’s total income for the quarter was at Rs 8,218.03 crore during the first quarter of FY24, the total expenditure stood at Rs 6,363.76 crore.

The bank’s gross non-performing asset improved to 4.95 per cent from 8.44 per cent last year, registering an improvement of 995 bps. Its net NPA stood at 1.75 per cent, registering an improvement of 218 bps, on the back of improvements in asset quality and increase in net interest margins of the bank. The Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 92.23 per cent, registering an improvement of 562 bps, it said.

Central Bank of India posted Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,176 crore, up 48.27 per cent on Q1FY24 while the Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.62 per cent, registering a growth of 74 bps. “The Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 0.43 per cent, registering an improvement of 16 bps. Return on Equity improved to 1.63 per cent, vis-à-vis, 0.98 per cent for Q1FY22,” it said in a regulatory filing.