Centibillionaire Jeff Bezos wants to leave the earth; here’s why

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com in 1994.

Centibillionaire Jeff Bezos wants to leave the earth — and for good. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has laid down plans for lunar colonisation in coming decades. “We will have to leave this planet. We’re going to leave it, and it’s going to make this planet better. We’ll come and go, and the people who want to stay, will stay,” he said at International Space Development Conference last week. His idea is to make the moon a center for heavy industry, which he thinks will help conserve resources here on the Earth. Jeff Bezos also said that his aerospace company Blue Origin will work with NASA as well as the European Space Agency to create a settlement on the moon.

Blue Origin was founded in 2000 and is developing technologies to enable private human access to space. After becoming a centibillionaire last year, Jeff Bezos was named world’s most powerful CEO by Forbes recently. He was also ranked as the fifth most powerful person in the world, ahead of other super-successful CEOs such as Google’s Larry Page and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

The year 2017 has been excellent for Jeff Bezos — the year he became world’s only centibillionaire. Last October, on the back of the massive sale season, kicked off on Black Friday, his fortune $100 billion for the first time. Some analysts even say that Jeff Bezos could become the world’s first trillionaire.

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com in 1994 after making a cross-country drive from New York to Seattle. Not only Amazon, Jeff Bezos also expanded his business in the aerospace sector in 2000 with his company Blue Origin and bought Pulitzer award-winning newspaper The Washington Post.