Cement major Nuvoco appoints Jayakumar Krishnaswamy as new MD

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy has been appointed as MD of Nuvoco Vistas (formerly Lafarge India). He will be responsible for its three business divisions: Cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates. This is his second role with Nuvoco—he previously helped establish the greenfield site for the Chittor Cement Plant and its distribution system. Krishnaswamy’s immediate previous role was as MD of Akzo Nobel India, the wall paints and industrial coatings company.