  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cement industry to record 18-20% volume growth in FY22, says report

All-India cement production grew 25 per cent at 290 million metric tonnes in the first 10 months of FY2022 compared to the year-ago period.

Written by PTI
High input costs on account of inflationary pressure are resulting in a decline in operating margins by 440-480 basis points. (File)
High input costs on account of inflationary pressure are resulting in a decline in operating margins by 440-480 basis points. (File)

The cement industry is expected to record an 18-20 per cent volume-based growth and even surpass pre-COVID levels by 6 per cent in the current fiscal, according to a report.

However, high input costs on account of inflationary pressure are resulting in a decline in operating margins by 440-480 basis points to around 19.8-20.2 per cent in FY2022, ICRA said.

“For the full year, FY2022, ICRA expects 18-20 per cent volumetric growth to around 355 million metric tonnes which is expected to surpass pre-COVID levels by 6 per cent, driven by continued strong rural housing demand and pick-up in infrastructure activity,” it said in the report released on Wednesday.

ICRA AVP & Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, Anupama Reddy said that despite the increase in the net sales realisations by 5 per cent, the Operating Profit Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (OPBITDA) per metric tonne declined by 10 per cent Y-o-Y in the first 9 months of FY2022 to Rs 1,124.

This is “primarily due to increase in input prices – the raw material, power & fuel and freight expenses which are higher by 12 per cent, 31 per cent and 5 per cent Y-o-Y respectively,” she added.

For the full year, the continued elevated costs would push down the OPBITDA/MT by 16-18 per cent to Rs 1,030-1,050/MT, Reddy said.

According to the report, all-India cement production registered a growth of 25 per cent at 290 million metric tonnes in the first 10 months of FY2022 compared to the year-ago period.

“It was higher by 4 per cent when compared to pre-Covid levels of 10M FY2020,” it said.

More Stories on
cement

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.