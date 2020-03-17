Cement Industry: Crude fall could create tailwinds, pricing will be key going forward

Industry cement pricing going forward is a key to monitor to assess spillover benefit on profitability.

By Antique

Cement is an energy and freight-intensive product with ~45% of the production cost linked to energy resource, as per our estimates. Latest sharp correction in crude prices (if it sustains) could bring the cost tailwinds which Cement Industry enjoyed in FY16. In between 1QFY15 and 4QFY16, imported petcoke prices plummeted to near $40/T and the variable costs declined ~11-12% (~Rs 350/T). However, Industry EBITDA/T benefitted only partially as the industry couldn’t retain the cost benefits for long, giving off the gains in lower cement pricing.

Going forward, if the recent sharp drop in crude prices sustain and get reflected in a drop in petcoke and diesel prices, the cost environment (which was already benign) for manufacturers could turn further favourable in coming months , as companies start to book new inventory for energy at significantly lower prices. Industry cement pricing going forward is a key to monitor to assess spillover benefit on profitability.

Versus FY16, the cement industry is more consolidated in North and Central markets, which could be favourable for pricing in these regions even in a falling cost environment. We are still in a seasonally strong period for pricing (with 4QTD avg pricing higher ~2-3% QoQ) and how the industry pricing behaves in April month is key monitorable. Ultratech continues to be the preferred pick in large cap space while we like JK Cement and Birla Corp in mid cap space. Announcement in relation to shuffle in mgmt at the Holcim Companies is sentimentally positive for Ambuja Cement.

Costs for Cement Industry closely track energy prices

The cost of energy as part of the total production costs in the cement industry is significant, typically at near 45% of cost of production, we estimate. This includes cost of fuel in power & fuel costs, cost of diesel in freight costs, packing cost in other expenses, mining cost and cost of diesel for inward freight in raw material cost (slag and fly ash). Thus, cost of production (for cement companies) closely tracks movement of INR-adjusted crude with a lag of one or two quarters.