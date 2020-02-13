Ceat Tyres Sets up greenfield unit near Chennai, to invest Rs 4,000 crore

Spread over 163 acres, the TN plant is the sixth plant of Ceat Tyres after Mumbai, Nasik, Nagpur, Ambernath and Halol in Gujarat.

Leading tyremaker Ceat Tyres on Wednesday inaugurated a greenfield manufacturing plant at Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Set up with an initial investment of `1,400 crore, the plant was officially inaugurated by Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Spread over 163 acres, the TN plant is the sixth plant of Ceat Tyres after Mumbai, Nasik, Nagpur, Ambernath and Halol in Gujarat. The firm has committed to invest around `4,000 crore in total and it will be in phases, said Anant Goenka, managing director, Ceat Tyres. In the first phase, the firm has invested `1,400 crore, he added.

Interacting with mediapersons, Goenka said the plant would make radial passenger vehicle tyres as well motorcycle radial tyres. While the capacity of passenger vehicle (PV) tyres will be 28,500 units a day, that of motorcycles will be 2,500 units a day. Initially, the tyre maker will begin with 10,000 tyres of PV segment, he added.

“It is one of the most advanced tyre plants in South Asia with a capability of serving developed markets and high-end OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). The company, which exports tyres to 90 countries globally, will begin export from its TN plant soon,” he said.