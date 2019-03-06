CDPQ to invest over Rs 1,800 crore in Edelweiss NBFC arm

Rashesh Shah, chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group said credit penetration in India will be the key to advancing India’s economic gains, driven by the long-term trends in democratisation of credit, rising household incomes and increased consumption.

Edelweiss Group announced on Tuesday that CDPQ Private Equity Asia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a North American pension fund manager, has signed an agreement to invest over `1,800 crore ($250 million) in ECL Finance, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of Edelweiss Group.

Edelweiss said that the planned investment by CDPQ would contribute towards establishing a large and diversified credit platform in India.

“This proposed investment will close after customary regulatory approvals,” the firm said in a release.

It further pointed out that the agreement with CDPQ will enable ECL Finance to capitalise on opportunities in the credit market and confirm the capability of the Group to capture opportunities in the NBFC space.

“It provides thrust to the business for technology and digital investments. This investment also ensures that ECL Finance has the requisite resources to maintain strong organic growth, as well as take advantage of any market consolidation opportunities,” it said.

“I expect this partnership to deliver tremendous value towards deepening the market and we are encouraged by this investment by CDPQ to partner with us on this journey,” he said. The CDPQ partnership with the Edelweiss Group began in 2016 with a significant investment in Edelweiss ARC, an asset reconstruction company.

Edelweiss said the group has built a significant competitive position across businesses, including the credit segment. It has a credit book of around `30,000 crore as of Q3FY19, that is spread across wholesale and retail finance segments.

Deepak Mittal, MD and CEO of ECL Finance added that at this stage of the firm’s expansion, they are excited to join hands with CDPQ to fuel retail lending business across India.

“Our competitive edge will come from investments in the direct technology platform and next generation data analytics as we scale across SME, affordable housing, agri-loans and rural finance,” he said.