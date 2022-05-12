CDoT-TCS partnership likely to launch 5G core solution soon

After successfully developing indigenous 4G stack, state-run CDoT, in partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is close to launching 5G core solution. As per government sources, the solution can be launched in a month.

“We are truly becoming Atmanirbhar in telecom equipment space with 4G and 5G stacks. Soon, world will have a competitor out of India. Earlier, we used to depend on foreign players for telecom equipment but now India can export the equipment,” said a top official in department of telecommunications (DoT).

To start with, the 5G stack will be integrated with the 4G network of state-run BSNL and private operators, too, will be nudged to take the solution but it will be totally a commercial decision and not mandatory.

“When the local 5G equipment with top quality can be bought at much lower price, even private players will go for it. The efficacy of the equipment can be seen during the BSNL rollout,” said the source.

Cost and quality matters, and since private players don’t want to take a risk around a new product, the use by BSNL will clear all doubts. BSNL has been mandated by government to use telecom equipment from domestic companies for rolling out its 4G network. The solution will have virtualized servers, which will allow use of any software on any hardware. For instance, telcos can use servers from any company and load the software on top of that.

BSNL will soon start setting up 6,000 4G sites across the country using the 4G stack of CDoT-TCS. Initially, the 4G sites will be set up at locations which have high revenue potential and where the infrastructure is 4G-ready, followed by a pan-India rollout later. BSNL plans to set up over 100,000 4G sites across the country with an outlay of Rs 12,610 crore over a period of three years.

Communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had recently said in Parliament that the indigenous 4G telecom network of BSNL would be rolled out soon across the country.

“I am happy to inform you that the 4G telecom network is ready for roll out soon and it is developed in India by Indian engineers and scientists. Our development of 4G network is being appreciated worldwide and it has a core network, radio network with full telecom equipment,” he had said.