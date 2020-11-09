  • MORE MARKET STATS

CCI orders probe against Google for alleged unfair biz ways with respect to Google Pay

By: |
November 9, 2020 7:32 PM

The probe has been ordered against five entities -- Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd, Google India Pvt Ltd and Google India Digital Services Pvt Ltd.

Google Pay is a popular digital wallet platform.

The Competition Commission of India on Monday ordered a detailed probe against internet giant Google for alleged unfair business practices with respect to Google Pay.

Google Pay is a popular digital wallet platform.

Related News

“… the Commission is of the prima facie view that the Opposite Parties have contravened various provisions of Section 4 of the Act… These aspects warrant a detailed investigation,” it said in a 39-page order.

The watchdog has ordered a detailed probe by its Director General (DG), which is the investigation arm, for alleged anti-competitive practices with respect to Google Pay.

Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of dominant market position.

The Commission is of the prima facie view that the market for apps facilitating payment through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) appears to be a distinct relevant market for the assessment of allegations in the present matter, the order said.

According to the regulator, it is of “the prima facie view that said conduct of Google amounts to imposition of unfair and discriminatory condition, denial of market access for competing apps of Google Pay and leveraging on the part of Google, in terms of different provisions of Section 4(2) of the Act.”

The probe has been ordered against five entities — Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd, Google India Pvt Ltd and Google India Digital Services Pvt Ltd.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. CCI orders probe against Google for alleged unfair biz ways with respect to Google Pay
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Commercial coal mining: 19 auctioned blocks to generate Rs 7000 crore annual revenue
2Banks, NBFCs may scale up MSME lending with this one-stop digital tool offering real-time decisioning
3Emami bets on rural demand, sales of health & hygiene, winter products to maintain growth in Q3