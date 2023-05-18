scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

CCI clears merger of Credit Suisse Group with UBS Group

The transaction entails UBS’ proposed acquisition of Credit Suisse by way of an absorption merger with UBS being the surviving legal entity, according to CCI.

Written by PTI
CCI, india
Post transaction, all Credit Suisse's assets, liabilities, and contracts will be transferred to UBS in their entirety.

Fair-trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday cleared the proposed merger of Credit Suisse Group AG with UBS Group AG.Both Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) and UBS Group AG (UBS) are multinational investment banks and financial services companies founded and based in Switzerland.

The transaction entails UBS’ proposed acquisition of Credit Suisse by way of an absorption merger with UBS being the surviving legal entity, according to CCI.

Also Read

Post transaction, all Credit Suisse’s assets, liabilities, and contracts will be transferred to UBS in their entirety.

Also Read

The proposed transaction has been necessitated due to Credit Suisse’s financial difficulties, CCI said. Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace

More Stories on
CCI
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-05-2023 at 22:16 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market