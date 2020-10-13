  • MORE MARKET STATS

CCI clears acquisition of solar energy assets by Adani Green-Total Solar joint venture

By: |
October 13, 2020 9:01 PM

Adani Green Energy Twenty Three Ltd -- a joint venture of Total Solar Singapore Pte Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd -- will buy the assets from Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Adani Green Energy Ten Ltd is the holding entity of the target companies. (Representational image)

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of various solar energy assets by a joint venture of Adani Energy and Total Solar.

Adani Green Energy Twenty Three Ltd — a joint venture of Total Solar Singapore Pte Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd — will buy the assets from Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Related News

According to a combination notice filed with the watchdog, Adani Green Energy Twenty Three Ltd will acquire 100 per cent shareholding of ten target companies.

Adani Green Energy Ten Ltd is the holding entity of the target companies.

In a tweet on Tuesday, CCI said it has approved “acquisition of solar energy generation assets by Adani Green Energy Twenty Three Ltd – a joint venture of Total Solar Singapore Pte. Ltd. & Adani Green Energy Limited”.

Pursuant to the proposed combination, AGE23L will acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of Adani Green Energy Ten Ltd (AGE10L), which is the holding entity of the target companies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. CCI clears acquisition of solar energy assets by Adani Green-Total Solar joint venture
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Supreme Court extends time till January, 2021 to Goa mining firms to transport royalty paid iron ore
2Bank credit to micro, small businesses up 5.4% in August from year ago but contracts 3.9% in FY21 so far
3This cow dung chip can reduce radiation from mobile phones, claims Govt of India official