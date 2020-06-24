  • MORE MARKET STATS

CCI approves Facebook’s 9.99% stake buy in Jio Platforms

June 24, 2020

In April, Facebook announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms.

The acquisition was to be done through Jaadhu Holdings LLC.The acquisition was to be done through Jaadhu Holdings LLC.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved Facebook’s proposed acquisition of 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

The acquisition was to be done through Jaadhu Holdings LLC.

In a tweet, the CCI said it has approved “acquisition of 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms by Jaadhu Holdings LLC”.

