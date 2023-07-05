scorecardresearch
CCI approves acquisition of Marnix Lux by Concentrix Corporation

The proposed combination, CCI said, envisages indirect acquisition of Marnix Lux SA by Concentrix Corporation, and acquisition of approximately 22 per cent shareholding in the combined company by the shareholders of Marnix Lux.

Written by FE Business
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that it has given its approval for the acquisition of Marnix Lux SA by Concentrix Corporation. Image: Reuters

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that it has given its approval for the acquisition of Marnix Lux SA by Concentrix Corporation, and shareholding in the combined company by the shareholders of Marnix Lux. The proposed combination, CCI said, envisages indirect acquisition of Marnix Lux SA by Concentrix Corporation, and acquisition of approximately 22 per cent shareholding in the combined company by the shareholders of Marnix Lux. 

Concentrix Corporation is a USA based publicly listed company, engaged in providing customer experience services, a segment of Information Technology and Information Technology enabled services. Marnix Lux is the parent company of Webhelp, which is active in the provision of business process outsourcing services and specialised services. 

CCI said that a detailed order in this regard will be released soon.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 09:56 IST

