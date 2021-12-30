  • MORE MARKET STATS

CCI approves acquisition of 96 pc stake in Jindal Power by Worldone

Worldone Private Ltd is a private company owned by the Promoter Group of JSPL, managing and holding investments across various listed and unlisted companies.

Written By PTI
Part of O P Jindal Group, JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday approved the acquisition of over 96 per cent stake in Jindal Power by Worldone.

Earlier in July, Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) had announced receiving the Rs 7,401-crore revised offer from Worldone Private Limited to acquire the 96.42 per cent stake in Jindal Power Ltd (JPL).

The company had informed that out of the Rs 7,401 crore, Rs 3,015 crore will be paid in cash, while the balance Rs 4,386 crore will be settled by way of assumption and takeover of liabilities and obligations of JSPL in relation to inter-corporate deposits and the capital advances extended by JPL to JSPL.
In a tweet, CCI said, “The Commission approves acquisition of 96.42% equity shareholding in Jindal Power by Worldone.” The proposed combination is in line with JSPL’s strategic objective to bring down its debt and to reduce the firm’s carbon footprint as part of its broader ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) objectives, as per a combination notice filed with the regulator.

