CBRE’s Consulting and Valuation division eyes portfolio, team expansion; anticipates 50% growth in next 2 years

CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd said that it is planning to strengthen government business advisory in the Consulting and Valuation (C&V) business vertical. Over the period of next two years, CBRE will enhance its infrastructure advisory, healthcare and education portfolio in government advisory business, it said. The segment has been reporting a 25 per cent on-year growth consecutively for the past five years and commands a market share of 35 per cent, along with portfolio management worth $25 billion to date. “The team expansion is aimed at strengthening the footprint across India, adding over 20 cities to the business portfolio,” it said in a statement.

The segment has, till date, offered services to over 1000 government and private sector clients in firming up real estate strategies, investment, and financial decision-making, including design, due diligence, master planning and workplace strategies. The team also has counseled on over 50 railway stations across India

CBRE also said that it has collaborated with the government sector and has undertaken more than 250 assignments in the domain of bid process management, transaction advisory, policy formulation, feasibility studies, PPP structuring, vision and economic planning, etc. “These advisory projects have been undertaken in specialized areas, such as urban infrastructure, tourism, airports, railway stations, bus terminals, MMLPs, warehouses, industrial parks, housing, theme parks, large-scale greenfield cities & townships, etc,” CBRE added.

“Our consulting and valuation team provides strategic solutions that make real estate decisions more productive, sustainable and economically optimal for our clients. Taking this further, we anticipate this business line to grow by 50 per cent in the next two years,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

“Expansion of the CBRE C&V team along with portfolio offerings will enable us to lead the industry and drive superior performance for our clients consistently,” said Rami Kaushal, Managing Director, Consulting & Valuation Services, India, Middle East & Africa.

Also, CBRE would expand its suite of services, including predictive data analytical solutions, live, real-time tracking of investment monitoring solutions, and interactive dashboards for lenders and investors. C&V team covers all key regions in India and South Asia, providing diversified solutions across traditional real estate sectors (residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, industrial and logistics) and emerging segments (data centers, coworking, student housing, senior living, life sciences, education, and healthcare).