CBRE elevates Anshuman Magazine as chairman India, South East Asia

Global property consultant CBRE group Inc today announced the appointment of Anshuman Magazine as Chairman of India and South East Asia.

Magazine, who is currently responsible for India region, will now oversee operations for 13 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines amongst others, CBRE said in a statement.

Magazine, who was earlier Chairman and MD South Asia, would now manage a total of 10,000 employees.

CBRE Asia Pacific CEO Steve Swerdlow said: “CBRE is constantly looking for innovative ways to bring advantage to its clients. Anshuman’s appointment is in line with this strategy.”

With over two decades in the industry, his leadership and strong client relationships would further strengthen our operations across South East Asia, he added.

“The opportunity to lead CBRE across India and South East Asia is humbling. We have an exceptional team of professionals, a well-established footprint for growth and a strong proposition to help our clients achieve outstanding outcomes for their business. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues around the region to build on that success,” said Anshuman Magazine.

With over 22 years at CBRE, Magazine pioneered the entry of professional real estate consulting services in India. He grew the India business from a handful of employees to over 5,500 at present, the statement said.

CBRE India is offering real estate solutions like strategic consulting, advisory & transaction services, retail, valuations/appraisals, industrial & logistics, capital markets, Asset Services and Project Management.

Magazine is a part of CBRE’s Asia Pacific Strategic Group, for over 15 years.