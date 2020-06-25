CBI files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor, DHFL’s Wadhawans

As per the central agency, in return for investment in DHFL debentures by Yes Bank, companies controlled by Kapoor and his family members got undue benefits.
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a charge sheet in a court here against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and DHFL co-founders Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan for an alleged scam.
The scam started between April to June, 2018, when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hitDewan Housing Finance CorporationLtd (DHFL), the CBI has alleged.
In return, Wadhawans allegedly “paid kickback of Rs 600 crore” in the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm controlled by Kapoor’s wife and daughters, it has claimed.
