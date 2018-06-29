CBI calls AirAsia Director R Venkataramanan for questioning on July 3

The agency has alleged that lobbyists were paid money which was utilised for paying bribe to unknown public servants and others for securing permit for operation of international scheduled air transport services. (IE)

The CBI has summoned R Ramachandran Venkataramanan, the Director of AirAsia India, on July 3 for questioning in connection with alleged corruption in attempts to get international operations clearances from the government, sources said today. They said the agency has recently questioned Chief Financial Officer of the airlines Deepak Mahendra. It is alleged that accused promoters of the company and board of directors allegedly entered in criminal conspiracy with unidentified government officials through lobbyists to expedite the approval process for AirAsia India and change in aviation policies to suit the company.

“It was further alleged that FIPB the (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) and FDI norms were violated by said air group by giving effective management control to a foreign entity by making the said private airline (Air Asia India Ltd) a de-facto subsidiary indirectly rather than a joint venture,” the CBI had said.

