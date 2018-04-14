CBI books Ex-UCO Bank CMD Arun Kaul in Rs 621 crore cheating case

The agency is carrying out searches at 10 locations– eight of them in Delhi and two in Mumbai — in this connection

The CBI has booked former UCO Bank CMD Arun Kaul and others for allegedly cheating the bank to the tune of Rs 621 crore, officials said today. The agency is carrying out searches at 10 locations– eight of them in Delhi and two in Mumbai — in this connection, they said. It was alleged that the accused persons in pursuance of criminal conspiracy defrauded the UCO Bank to the tune of Rs. 621 crore (approx)by diversion and siphoning of the bank loans, they said Besides Kaul, others booked by the CBI are Era Engineering Infra India Ltd. (M/s EEIL), its CMD Hem Singh Bharana; two chartered accountants — Pankaj Jain and Vandna Sharda –, Pawan Bansal of M/s Altius Finserve Pvt. Ltd., and other unidentified persons, they said.