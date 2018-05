CBI has booked Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes for alleged violation of norms in getting international flying licenses.

India’s apex investigating agency CBI has booked Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and others for alleged violation of norms in getting international flying licenses, PTI reported citing officials. According to the report, CBI is carrying out searches at six locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the agency said citing officials. No other details were available so far.

(This story will be updated when details emerge.)