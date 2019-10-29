CBI arrests Pailan Group CMD in Rs 574-crore ponzi scam

The group had allegedly failed to pay returns to the investors of its ponzi scheme.
The CBI has arrested Apurba Kumar Saha, the chairman and managing director of Pailan Group, in connection with a Rs 574-crore ponzi scam case, officials said on Tuesday.
The CBI had registered a case against the group in 2017 for allegedly luring investors by promising high returns on investments, they said.
The group had allegedly failed to pay returns to the investors of its ponzi scheme, they said.
The agency has arrested Saha from Kolkata, they said.
