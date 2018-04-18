​​ ​
  3. CBI arrests 3 promoter-directors of Diamond Power in Rs 2,654 cr bank fraud case

The CBI arrested today the promoters and directors of Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. (DPIL) in connection with an alleged over Rs 2,654 crore bank loan fraud case, officials said here.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 18, 2018 5:33 PM
Rs 2,654 cr bank fraud case, bank fraud case, CBI, Diamond Power, Diamond Power fraud case, Vadodara, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Suresh Narain Bhatnagar It is alleged that the firm, with active connivance of officials from various banks, managed to get enhanced credit facilities.

The CBI arrested today the promoters and directors of Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. (DPIL) in connection with an alleged over Rs 2,654 crore bank loan fraud case, officials said here. The agency in an FIR said that the DPIL, which manufactures electric cables and equipment, is promoted by Suresh Narain Bhatnagar and his sons Amit and Sumit, who are also the directors of the firm.

The loan, it said, was declared a non-performing asset in 2016-17. “It is alleged that the DPIL, through its management, (had) fraudulently availed credit facilities from a consortium of 11 banks (both public and private) since 2008, leaving behind an outstanding debit of Rs 2,654.40 crore as of June 29, 2016,” the agency said. A non-bailable warrant was issued against them on the agency’s request, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

The agency had received input about the whereabouts of the Bhatnagar trio late last night following which teams were sent to arrest them. “The accused were arrested today and will be produced before the Special Judge, Ahmedabad,” Dayal said.

The company and its directors managed to get term loans and credit facilities despite being on the Reserve Bank of India’s defaulters list and the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation’s caution list at the time of the initial sanction of credit limits by the consortium, the CBI alleged. When the consortium was formed in 2008, the Axis Bank was the lead bank for the term loan and the Bank of India was the lead bank for cash credit limits.

It is alleged that the firm, with active connivance of officials from various banks, managed to get enhanced credit facilities. According to the CBI, the company had allegedly submitted false stock statements to the lead bank by treating receivables more than 180 days (non-current asset) as less than 180 days (current asset) to get more drawing power in their cash credit accounts.

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad said the trio were held from a hotel in Udaipur last night. “The CBI had sought our help in nabbing the Bhatnagar trio. Based on a tip-off that they were hiding in a hotel, a joint team of the Gujarat ATS and the CBI conducted a raid in Udaipur in Rajasthan last night and held them,” said a senior ATS official.

  1. Bipin Kochar
    Apr 18, 2018 at 7:18 pm
    The huge banking scams have devastated public confidence in our banks - leading to a mini-run on banks as depositors are concerned that their hard earned money will be lost due to the abject failure of the bank management and promoters in doing even minimal due diligence. RBI should immediately order the promoters of the banks whose loans is stuck in such scams to immediately give interest free loans to the banks to cover the amount of dues from these scam companies which should be repaid only from the recovery from these scams. As many of these banks have the Government as promoter, the Government should take the lead in injecting the amount recoverable from the scam companies as interest free loan and also direct the CBI to expedite recovery of these dues.
