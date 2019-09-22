CBI approaches Civil Aviation ministry, DGCA for information on bilateral flying rights with countries

Published: September 22, 2019 11:32:25 AM

The information sought is in connection with the investigation over alleged irregularities in the signing of bilateral flying rights by the Indian government to West Asian countries in 2008-09.

The bilateral flying rights have their origin in the Chicago Convention 1944. (Representative image by Reuters)
  • Pranav Mukul

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seeking information about the set guidelines and procedures followed while negotiating for bilateral flying rights with other countries, senior government officials told The Indian Express.

The information sought is in connection with the investigation over alleged irregularities in the signing of bilateral flying rights by the Indian government to West Asian countries in 2008-09.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. CBI approaches Civil Aviation ministry, DGCA for information on bilateral flying rights with countries
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition