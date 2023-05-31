CBDT notifies e-appeals scheme

In what is expected to help speed up resolution of small disputes, taxpayers will now have recourse to the income tax e-appeals scheme that would enable electronic filing and hearing of such cases.



The finance ministry has notified the e-appeals scheme, 2023 under which aggrieved assessees can appeal certain orders before JCIT (Appeals) passed by an assessing officer below the rank of JCIT.

Also Read Why CBDT’s guidelines for TDS deduction is roller coaster ride for online gaming companies



“The Joint Commissioner (Appeals) shall dispose of the appeals filed before it or allocated or transferred to it, in accordance with the provisions of this scheme,” said the notification. The JCIT (A) will have income-tax authority, ministerial staff, executive or consultant to assist in the disposal of appeals, as may be considered necessary by the board.



The Finance Act, 2023 inserted a new Section 246 in Chapter XX of the Income Tax Act. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in the Union Budget 2023-24 proposed to deploy about 100 joint commissioners for disposal of small appeals to reduce the pendency of appeals at commissioner level.



Till now, the first appellate authority for an assessee aggrieved by any order was the Commissioner (Appeals) but they are overburdened due to the huge number of appeals and the pendency being carried forward every year. The JCIT (A) is expected to handle certain class of cases involving small amount of disputed demand.



Under the scheme, taxpayers can file appeals with the JCIT (Appeals) against orders relating to assessment in cases such as an intimation issued under Section 143(1) for a scrutiny assessment where the assessee objects to the making of adjustment; or any order of assessment passed under Section 143(3) or best judgment assessment order passed under Section 144 where- the assessee objects to amount of income assessed or the amount of tax determined or the amount of loss computed or the status under which he is assessed.

Also Read CBDT notifies 21 nations from where investment in startups will be exempt from angel taxA



All communication between the JCIT (A) and the appellant as well as internal communication would be through electronic mode. A person shall not be required to appear either personally or through authorised representative in connection with any proceedings under this scheme. The appellant can, however, request a personal hearing, which would be done through video conferencing or video telephony.



“The board shall establish suitable facilities for video conferencing or video telephony, including telecommunication application software which supports video conferencing or video telephony at such locations as may be necessary, so as to ensure that the appellant, or his authorised representative, or any other person is not denied the benefit of this scheme…,” said the notification.



Tax experts welcomed the notification of the scheme and called it a taxpayer friendly initiative. “The implementation of e-appeals is a progressive step towards a more efficient, accessible and accountable tax system. It not only promotes a paperless environment but also facilitates personal hearings through video conferencing, ensuring taxpayers can effectively present their cases,” said Neeraj Agarwala, Partner, Nangia Andersen India. By taking the necessary precautions, such as meticulous preparation and providing comprehensive supporting documentation to substantiate their claims, taxpayers can look forward to speedy disposals, he further said.

However, implementation of the procedures and providing adequate time for response to the taxpayers would be key to faster resolution.



“This is a welcome move and introduction of another authority at the CIT(A) level should help reduce the backlog of pending cases,” said Amit Singhania, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

The Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or the Director General of Income Tax (Systems) with the approval of the Central Board of Direct Taxes will devise a process to randomly allocate or transfer the appeals to the JCIT(A). Once assigned a case, the JCIT (A) can seek additional details and take a decision.



An appeal against an order of JCIT(A) will lie before Income Tax Appellate Tribunal that has jurisdiction over the assessing officer of the assessee. For the effective functioning of the office of JCIT (A), the National Faceless Appeal Centre will transfer cases from e-appeal scheme, transfer cases from one JCIT(A) to another and also co-ordinate with the Principal Director General or Director General of Income tax (Systems) for devising processes for allocation of appeals.

It will also approve the formats of notices or letter and issue Standard Operating Procedures for various processes and for conducting Video Conference.