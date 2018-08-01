CB Ananthakrishnan assumes charge as Director (Finance) of HAL

Pointing out that Ananthakrishnan was also HAL nominee Director in the Board of three joint ventures of HAL, the company said, he played an active role in HAL’s Initial Public Offer (IPO) during March 2018.

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd today said C B Ananthakrishnan has assumed charge as Director (Finance) of the company. Prior to this, he was the Executive Director (Finance) at HAL Corporate Office, the company said in a statement. It said he joined HAL in March 2004 as Chief Manager (Finance) at Helicopter Division, Bengaluru. Pointing out that Ananthakrishnan was also HAL nominee Director in the Board of three joint ventures of HAL, the company said, he played an active role in HAL’s Initial Public Offer (IPO) during March 2018.

Having rich experience in pricing, he was instrumental in signing of major helicopter contracts of HAL including supply of 159 helicopters to the Armed Forces, it added.