CavinKare launches ‘SaaFoo’ washes brand to cleanse vegetable, fruit & meat

Home-grown FMCG company CavinKare on Friday announced the launch of its brand ‘SaaFoo’ for vegetable, fruit and meat washes in an easy-to-use sachet format. The Chennai-headquartered company said as most of the households in India continued to rely on plain water for cleansing fresh produce, the sachets of SaaFoo washes had been introduced to help consumers maintain effective hygienic practices.

The newly- launched brand will house two exclusive products under its umbrella — ‘SaaFoo Veggies and Fruits Wash’ and ‘SaaFoo Meat Wash’.

CavinKare is also the first consumer brand to introduce a cleansing liquid, specifically made for meat and seafood. SaaFoo washes have been formulated to remove germs, chemicals and pesticides that could be inadvertently present in the food we consume. The products are made with 100% food grade ingredients and leave no aftertaste after cleansing.

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, director & CEO (personal care & alliance), CavinKare, said, “The company has been synonymous with sachet revolution in the FMCG industry for many years. Keeping this in mind, we have brought brand SaaFoo vegetables and fruits wash in a sachet format to support our consumers and bring about a sea change in the way food is cleaned. We felt the need for developing a specific wash for meat and seafood keeping in mind their rigorous wash routine, so that consumers can consume their food with lot more confidence during these times.”

In the wake of Covid- 19, CavinKare has pivoted its efforts to lend a hand of safety for consumers across the country. Introduction of sachets in the category would help millions of households to ensure their families’ safety in consuming food. Besides the sachet, the vegetable and fruit wash and meat wash would be available in 500 ml as well, he said.

Combining apple cider vinegar, neem, salt and tumeric, all renowned for their antimicrobial properties, SaaFoo has been developed to cleanse contaminants from the surface of fresh produce. ‘SaaFoo Veggies and Fruits Wash’ is priced at Rs 99 for 500ml and ‘Saafoo Meat Wash’ is priced at Rs 120 for the same across leading retail outlets, kirana stores and e-commerce platforms.

CavinKare is a diversified FMCG firm with business interest in personal care, professional care, dairy, snacks, foods, beverages and salons.