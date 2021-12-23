CavinKare enters QSR segment, to set up 100 outlets in 5 years

Betting big on the QSR segment, the Chennai-headquartered CavinKare aims to generate over Rs 150 crore revenue in the next five years.

Home-grown FMCG company CavinKare on Wednesday announced its foray into the quick-service restaurant (QSR) segment with a new brand christened Jango’z. The company has launched its maiden outlet in Chennai and the brand further plans to set up over 100 outlets across strategic locations in India by 2026. Betting big on the QSR segment, the Chennai-headquartered CavinKare aims to generate over Rs 150 crore revenue in the next five years.

Manuranjith Ranganathan, director, retail, CavinKare, said: “Our entry into the QSR space comes in line with our refreshed CavinKare 2.0 strategy. Retail is one of the important divisions in CavinKare where we have made significant investments and have major diversification plans in the future as well. One of the steps in the direction is this entry with the launch of Jango’z that is set to disrupt the space with CavinKare innovation edge.”

“With the segment poised to grow at a 15.4% CAGR coupled with untapped potential tier-2 and tier-3 markets, we are confident that Jango’z will become a Rs 150 crore brand by 2026. The slice and bite space in the segment is at a nascent stage but we are positive that this will become the future of the QSR industry and we are happy to be leading the way with it being an important proposition at Jango’z,” he added.