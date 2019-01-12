Cause for worry: IIP growth hits 17-month low in November

A 3.4% drop in capital goods means a recovery in investments hasn’t yet taken roots. (Representational photo)

Industrial output grew just 0.5% in November 2018, the lowest since June 2017 when companies had trimmed production to offload inventory ahead of the GST roll-out and compared with 8.1% in the previous month, as an unfavourable base and Diwali holidays weighed. A 3.4% drop in capital goods means a recovery in investments hasn’t yet taken roots.