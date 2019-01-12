Cause for worry: IIP growth hits 17-month low in November

Industrial output grew just 0.5% in November 2018, the lowest since June 2017 when companies had trimmed production to offload inventory.
Industrial output grew just 0.5% in November 2018, the lowest since June 2017 when companies had trimmed production to offload inventory ahead of the GST roll-out and compared with 8.1% in the previous month, as an unfavourable base and Diwali holidays weighed. A 3.4% drop in capital goods means a recovery in investments hasn’t yet taken roots.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.