Cathay Pacific just sold $16,000 business class tickets for $675; here’s what will happen to passengers now

Asia’s biggest airline Cathay Pacific just mistakenly sold a premium business class ticket costing ,000 for 5.

Asia’s biggest airline Cathay Pacific just sold premium business class tickets costing $16,000 for $675, or a steep discount of more than 95% per cent. Interestingly, the airline said that it has made a mistake, but will welcome the lucky customers who booked the discounted tickets on board. “Happy 2019 all, and to those who bought our good – VERY good surprise ‘special’ on New Year’s Day, yes – we made a mistake but we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued. Hope this will make your 2019 ‘special’ too!” Cathay Pacific tweeted.

According to a Bloomberg report, Gary Leff, a travel and loyalty-program blogger on View from the Wing, wrote on Dec 31 that the Cathay business-class round-trip from Da Nang to New York started at $675 for travel in August. Yesterday, the same journey cost around $16,000 for July and September, the Bloomberg report said citing the airline’s website.

Also read: HDFC MF overtakes ICICI Prudential MF to become largest AMC

When a user questioned if this was indeed a genuine mistake or a marketing stunt, as similar errors have been made by other airlines in the past, Cathay Pacific said that ni airline would want such a thing to happen to them. “Happy new year to you. I think no airline would ever want that to happen to them. We made a mistake, and it’s no fault of the customer to have put their trust in us. We certainly do not want to betray that,” the airline tweeted in response to the user’s question.

After a similar error by Hong Kong Airlines, the airline went on to honour its commitment, benefiting the lucky customers. “So about that 600 USD business class transpacific fare ….we did it, we will honour it, and perhaps a few people will get to travel on our news business class product being introduced in September to LA. What’s not to like?” Hong Kong Airlines had tweeted. Other airlines too have made pricing errors in the past. Singapore Airlines in 2014 and Hong Kong Airlines Ltd. last year honored business-class tickets mistakenly sold at economy fares, according to a Time report.