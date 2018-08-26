Cashing in on crops: Maharashtra shows the way to easier farm loans

Between 2013 and 2015 a total of 11,441 farmers have allegedly committed suicides in Maharashtra alone. (Representative image: PTI)

Over 71,500 farmers and more than 1.25 lakh agricultural traders in Maharashtra have taken loans from banks —nationalised, private and cooperatives — since 2012-13 by pledging receipts of their produce stored in warehouses. While the Centre is prodding other states also to emulate the model, one key challenge for the Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation (MSWC) is to increase the number of farmers who use this innovative loan facility so they can avoid the clutches of spurious commission agents. This will also help reduce farmer suicides, which are high in the state.

MSWC chairman Suhas Diwase told FE that traders were given loans worth Rs 1,100 crore and farmers Rs 290 crore under the scheme till July. The corporation has established warehousing facilities in 198 centres in urban and rural areas across the state with a capacity of 20.88 lakh tonne with 1,201 godowns. Private warehousing could be nearly 10 times bigger.

In Maharashtra, the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) was constituted in October 2010 under the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Act. The authority accredits warehouses and allows them to issue warehousing receipts.

Under the scheme, warehouse receipts are given against farmers’ produce and banks give farmers mortgage loans at concessional interest rates (8-10%), which are subsidised by the Centre, officials said. All warehouses of the MSWC also have insurance cover against fire, rot, storm, tempest and flood. Depositors can avail credit from banks by pledging the warehouse receipts issued by the Corporation. “The issue with us is when we harvest the produce, a market glut is created, leading to fall in prices. As we need cash during that time, we are forced to go for distress sales. We require money twice a year once during Diwali and another time in March-April when the harvesting season starts,” says 30-year old Sudhir Thakre from Yavatmal, Maharashtra. Thakre sold 100 quintals of chana at Rs 4,100 per quintal recently after keeping his produce at a warehouse in April.

“Prices were barely Rs 2,000 per quintal in Tiosa tehsil when I heard about the scheme from my friends who had made use of it,” Thakre recalls his ordeal of three years back when he was forced to approach a private money lender for funds and ended up paying Rs 9,000 per month as interest on a loan of Rs 3 lakh. This time, he held on to his produce for three months and has made a good profit. “Though concept-wise this is good, any government has to take a cautious approach since more than required storage can also lead to artificial shortage of a commodity in the market. But warehouse receipts can definitely work in favour of farmers during harvesting period when market prices normally are low,” says Vijay Sardana, a food policy expert.

Last year, Madhav Nimkar, a farmer who cultivates soybean, cotton and oranges in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, had to sell his soybean at barely Rs 1,100 per quintal when the prevailing market prices were Rs 2,500 per quintal. Nimkar had stocked his soybean at home and the produce was damaged in the rains.

“I sold 40 quintals of soybean at a loss. I had no option because there was no warehouse in our region that could take care of our crop. But after a new warehousing facility came up in Tiosa tehsil near my village, I stored nearly 100 quintals of chana and tur six months ago and managed to get a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh against the warehouse receipts. I did not have to sell my produce at a loss,” says Nimkar, adding, “This gives us freedom from moneylenders who charge anywhere between 10-15% as interest on a monthly basis.”

Farmers like Abhijit Boke of Vidarbha district want that public sector banks should be as encouraging towards farmers as private banks, which process loans against warehouse receipts in barely 20 minutes. Diwase says if more farmers avail of this scheme, many of them could be out of moneylenders’ clutches, which will bring down farmer suicides.

Between 2013 and 2015 a total of 11,441 farmers have allegedly committed suicides in Maharashtra alone, which tops the country in suicides. Maharashtra has recorded 696 farmer suicides in the first three months of 2018 between January and March, as per official data. However, some industry experts point out that most farmers who commit suicides have marginal land holdings and are often already burdened with debt. Their produce is not large enough to be kept in warehouses and they are in a dire need of money, because of which they end up selling in distress and also go back to moneylenders since it seems simpler.

