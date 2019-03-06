Carvaan, Savlon, Harpic most effective brand campaigns globally; beat Paytm, Amazon

Saregama Carvaan topped the list for the best advertising campaign.

Saregama’s Carvaan, ITC’s Savlon, and Reckitt Benckiser’s Harpic took the three prime positions awarded for world’s top campaigns and companies for effectiveness. Also featuring in the list was Paytm at number 23 for its campaign ‘Helping India cope with the death of cash’. Amazon featured at 98 for ‘Inspiring India’s New Dreamers’ campaign. Last year, India’s Ariel had bagged the first spot for its ad ‘Dads #sharetheload’.

Saregama’s music player Carvaan got the top ranking for its advertisement titled ‘Let’s make viral products instead!’; Savlon was on number 2 for ‘Healthy hands chalk sticks’; and Harpic took the bronze for ‘India’s newest status symbol’. Following them at the fourth position was True Match, which is based in the UK, for its ad “How L’Oréal Paris True Match climbed to No.1 by making everyone feel ‘Worth It’”.

“We believe to induce behavioural changes among children, the process of communication and education has to be fun, engaging and memorable,” Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, Personal Care Products business of ITC said in a statement.

“There was a campaign, which was very targeted, focused and emotional. It was about gifting a product to your parents. It worked,” Sanjiv Goenka, Group Chairman of Saregama said in an interview to the BS, talking about the success of Carvaan.

Three different agencies worked to conceptualise the winning campaigns. The Womb Mumbai partnered with Saregama’s Carvaan, Oglivy Mumbai with ITC’s Savlon and McCann Delhi with Harpic.

Other Indian campaigns

Indian brands and campaigns that featured in the list are Indian Association of Palliative Care for ‘Last Laugh’; Narayana Health for ‘The Door Blouse’; Paytm for ‘Helping India cope with the death of cash’; Vicks for ‘Touch of Care’; Star Plus for ‘Wear her name, Nayi soch’; Surf Excel for ‘Giving The Fight Against Dirt A Karmic Perspective’; and Vodafone for ‘Free versus quality’.

WARC Effective 100 is presented for creativity and media.