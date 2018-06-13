Carpet area raised for eligibility under CLSS for MIG houses

The changes will be effective from January 1, 2017 which is the date when the CLSS for MIG had become effective, a government notification said.

In a bid to boost affordable housing, the government on Tuesday announced an increase in the carpet area of houses eligible for interest subsidy under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme for the middle income group beneficiaries. The CLSS for MIG covers two income segments — MIG-I (Rs 6,00,001-12,00,000 per annum) and MIG-II (Rs 12,00,001-18,00,000 per annum).

In the MIG-1 category of CLSS, the carpet area has been increased from the existing 120 square metre to up to 160 square metre. The carpet area in respect of MIG-2 category has also been raised up to 200 square metre from the existing 150 square metre.

In the MIG-1, an interest subsidy of 4% is provided for loan amounts up to Rs 9 lakh while in MIG-II, an interest subsidy of 3% is provided for loan amount of `12 lakh. In November last year, the government had revised the carpet area.

“The decision is another big step to boost the construction sector that contributes to increased activity on the supply side. This initiative is expected to result in enhanced economic activity that would contribute to improvement in the demand side,” a government release said.

These enhancements will now enable more MIG customers to qualify for subsidy and avail the benefits provided under the flagship mission of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Apart from increasing the number of beneficiaries, the increase in carpet area will improve the construction activity and assist in moving the housing sector forward.

It also augurs well with the Reserve Bank of India policy to revise the housing loan limits for priority Sector lending (PSL) eligibility in which it has been decided to revise the housing loan limits for PSL eligibility from existing Rs 28 lakh to Rs 35 lakh in metropolitan centres, and from existing Rs 20 lakh to rs 25 lakh in other centres, provided the overall cost of the dwelling unit in the metropolitan centre and at other centres does not exceed Rs 45 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively.

“The increased construction activity in housing sector has a cascading effect on core sectors like cement, steel, machinery and other allied sectors. More construction activity in the urban areas would result in creation of more jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers. Overall this will be a big boost to the economy,” it said.

The Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under PMAY for MIG households was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31, 2016.