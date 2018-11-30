Carmakers plan 2-5% price hike

By: | Updated: November 30, 2018 5:50 AM

Cars and utility vehicles are set to become dearer as several carmakers are expected to increase prices in the range of 2-5% from January 2019, to offset input cost and push year-end sales.

Carmakers, Toyota, Hyundai,  BMW, IHS Markit, FADAA Hyundai dealer said the announcement will come soon as the carmaker has been routinely increasing price atleast for the last four years in January. (Representational image)

Cars and utility vehicles are set to become dearer as several carmakers are expected to increase prices in the range of 2-5% from January 2019, to offset input cost and push year-end sales. While Toyota and BMW have already announced a price hike of 4%, Hyundai, Honda and Ford are likely to announce a rise soon, according to dealers associated with the companies. A Hyundai dealer said the announcement will come soon as the carmaker has been routinely increasing price atleast for the last four years in January.

“The intimation is likely to come during the second or third week of December,” the dealer told FE. “The price hike was expected as input costs have gone up. Making an announcement in December increases year-end sales which helps in clearing inventory as customers don’t prefer buying previous year manufacture date vehicles in a new year,” Gaurav Vangal, senior analyst, Forecasting with IHS Markit, said.

Mahindra & Mahindra has already announced a price hike of Rs 30,000-40,000 on the recently launched multi-purpose vehicle Marazzo, saying the earlier price starting Rs 9.99 lakh was an introductory one. While, Ford India is reportedly considering increase in price from January in the range of 1-3%, a Honda Cars dealer said the hike is estimated to be in the range of Rs 10,000-Rs 25,000. Domestic passenger vehicle sales have been declining since the past three to four months. While sales fell 2.71% y-o-y in July, in August and September, it declined by 2.46% and 5.6% respectively.
Although October showed a marginal 1.55% y-oy increase in factory dispatches to dealers, a FADA member said the retail sales declined. As per Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) data, registration of four-wheelers fell by 14% in the 42-day festive period.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Carmakers plan 2-5% price hike
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition