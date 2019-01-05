Carmakers extend offers to units made last year

Car sales in the April-June quarter had clocked a 20% y-o-y growth, but the trend reversed since then. During July-September, volumes fell by over 3% y-o-y.

By Pritish Raj

Carmakers have extended their discount offers on 2018 manufactured models during the current month also to clear their inventories which had piled up due to weak festive season sales last year.

Several dealers said unlike December 2017, when stocks got cleared within the month, or at least bookings happened, this year around 30% stocks are still available.

“We have been told to continue giving discounts on the 2018 models and encourage customers to buy them. There are some offers even on the 2019 models,” a northern India Maruti dealer told FE.

Dealers of Hyundai, Honda Cars and Renault India also said the discounts have been extended on several models.

Passenger vehicle demand witnessed its worst-ever festive season in 2018, hit by high insurance premiums, interest rates and tight liquidity, leading to massive inventory pile up of over 6-7 weeks across the country. This prompted the carmakers to offer 20-25% higher discounts than the previous years.

“There are chances that some of the 2018 stock will remain unsold till February as there is less demand. The customers who are willing to buy do not want the cars with an older manufacturing date,” said a Mahindra dealer.

Wholesale volumes in December stayed by and large flat as growth of country’s top five carmakers was only 2% y-o-y. Several of Maruti’s models — Alto, WagonR and Swift — failed to attract buyers’ attention in December. Mahindra & Mahindra also reported a 3% decline in PV sales.

As per analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, demand is still subdued across most segments due to weak consumer sentiment, which would impact industry volumes over the next few months.

“We see downside risks to our FY2019E volume estimates for most companies, particularly for four-wheeler OEMs,” analysts observed.

Car sales in the April-June quarter had clocked a 20% y-o-y growth, but the trend reversed since then. During July-September, volumes fell by over 3% y-o-y.

While October saw a marginal increase in sales pulled up by festive demand, November sales slumped by around 4%.