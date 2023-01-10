scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Carlyle Group buys majority stake in India’s VLCC

Founded in 1989, the skin care and beauty product brand has a network of 210 retail clinics in 118 cities across 11 countries in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Written by Reuters
Carlyle Group buys majority stake in India’s VLCC
Carlyle has invested more than $5.5 billion in over 40 transactions in India as of Sept. 30, 2022, the company said. (File)

Private-equity firm Carlyle Group said on Tuesday it acquired a majority stake in Indian beauty care and wellness solutions provider VLCC.

The equity for the transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners, Carlyle said in a statement, without disclosing any financial terms.

Also Read

VLCC founders Vandana Luthra and Mukesh Luthra will continue to hold a significant stake in the company, Carlyle said, without sharing further details.

Also Read

Founded in 1989, the skin care and beauty product brand has a network of 210 retail clinics in 118 cities across 11 countries in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Carlyle has invested more than $5.5 billion in over 40 transactions in India as of Sept. 30, 2022, the company said.

Also Read

KPMG India was the adviser to VLCC and its founders.

India’s beauty and personal care market has heated up post-COVID. In November last year, a unit of Indian oil-to-chemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries picked a majority stake in Naturals Salon & Spa.

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 05:39:57 pm