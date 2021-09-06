Cargo traffic at major ports rises by 11.43 pc in August

Mumbai Port logged 16.86 per cent growth while Paradip Port reported 14.34 per cent growth in cargo traffic during the month under review.

Cargo traffic at the country’s major ports rose by 11.43 per cent to 57.59 million tons in August over the year-ago period, according to an industry body. The country’s 12 major ports had handled 51.68 million tons of cargo in August last fiscal, Indian Ports Association (IPA) said in a statement.

India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government — Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), VO Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

Mormugao Port registered the maximum cargo growth of 60.47 per cent followed by Kamarajar Port (53.73 per cent), JNPT (27.03 per cent) and Cochin Port (21.84 per cent).

Besides, Chennai Port and Deendayal ports saw 8.18 per cent and 13.96 per cent growth, respectively, it said.Cargo traffic at V O Chidambaranar Port grew 4.99 per cent in August 2021, the IPA said.

Visakhapatnam port, on the other hand, saw a 13.37 per cent decline in cargo traffic while SMP, Kolkata Port (including Haldia) reported 1.04 per cent fall and New Mangalore 0.15 per cent.

At the same time, Deendayal Port handled the highest traffic volume at 10.334 million tons with 17.94 per cent share followed by Paradip with 9.279 million tons (16.11 per cent share) and JNPT with 6.02 million tons (10.45 per cent share).

Visakhapatnam Port handled 5.118 million tons (8.89 per cent share) and Mumbai Port 5.025 million tons (8.73 pe cent share) of cargo during August, IPA said. Together, these five ports handled around 62 per cent of cargo at major ports during August 2021.